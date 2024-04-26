Applications Architect – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Applications Architect

To lead the design of an enterprise-wide application architecture as guided by the EA standards, procedures, and policies.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Relevant postgraduate Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, software engineering, or a related field is a requirement. (NQF level7).

Master Degree in Information or Information Systems would be an advantage.

TOGAF Certification is a requirement.

Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.

Certification in industry-standard platforms and technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud would be an advantage.

Minimum three 6 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio,Sparx Enterprise Architect to maintain an architecture repository.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing application architecture designs.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in in development of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied application.

Minimum 6 years’ experience in designing hybrid (cloud/on-premises) application architecture and integration patterns.

Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.

Provide thought leadership, innovation, and best practice.

Experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects is an advantage.

Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture is an advantage

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

