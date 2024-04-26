Axiz retains VMware distribution

Following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware last November, and a period of uncertainty about the local channel, Axiz has confirmed it will continue to distribute VMware software in South Africa.

The distributor has informed partners that their relationship with Axiz will remain unchanged going forward.

Broadcom acquired VMware on 22 November 2023, and almost immediately announced a switch to a subscription rather than a perpetual licensing model.

Barely one month after the acquisition, it also served notice on its reseller partners that their agreements would terminate and be replaced by an invitation-only partner programme. This was followed shortly after by similar notices to cloud partners and distributors.

Meanwhile, VMware staff in South Africa and various other territories were effectively retrenched, to be employed by a regional partner – MBCOM, a subsidiary of the Midis Group.

Terence Barker, VMware product executive at Axiz, has sent a message to partners informing them that the distributor’s previous agreement with VMware has been transferred to MBCOM, so partners can continue to procure their VMware software from Axiz.

MBCOM will implement its own partner programmes and benefit programmes that will align with the Broadcom channel programmes, Barter adds. As these are announced Axiz will make the transition as seamless as possible for its reseller partners.