Built Environment Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – Northern Cape Kuruman

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering.

Must be registered with ECSA as a Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist or in the process of being registered.

Must have 12+ years in civil and building projects

Must have experience in construction monitoring and site supervision in civil and building contexts.

Mus have knowledge of statutory approvals, and government policies.

Must be proficient in compiling and submitting tenders and proposals.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

SALARY R1,330, 000 – R1, 499,000 P/A

Desired Skills:

Civil and Building Projects

Construction Monitoring

Site Supervision

Government Policies

Microsoft Office Suite

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Built Environment Project Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

