Business Analyst (Collateral Management) at C. Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd

Scope:

C. Steinweg Bridge (CSB) has rendered Collateral Management services for a number of years in Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa – typically encompassing tobacco (green and processed) and a host of agricultural commodities; as well as the management of holding certificates for various metals and minerals.

CSB has taken a strategic decision to professionalise and scale the regional Collateral Management service offering.

Use and development of appropriate systems and technology has been identified as a key market differentiator, as well as a business imperative to strengthen the control environments that exist currently.

Strategic objectives include:

Become a benchmark of regional collateral management excellence, providing a platform for the balance of CSB business units to leverage and entrench market leading position.

Diversify existing collateral management customer supply base, through proactively reducing dependence on in-house trade finance funded parcels.

Differentiate value proposition relative to existing market players through technology adoption and enhanced customer experience.

Review and refine the existing operating procedures for both collateral management and holding certificate service off offerings to reduce current risk profile, enhance service offering, and business growth.

Main purpose of job:

This role seeks to recruit am analytical and tech-savvy individual, with strong financial and commercial acumen, to initially project manage the development and delivery of management information systems for collateral management and holding certificates, respectively. Thereafter, the expectation is that the incumbent develops the business through critically analysing data (e.g., trend and risk mitigation), enhancing management information, and setting/monitoring additional safeguards, procedures (e.g., audits) and accountability layers to enhance independence, compliance and quality of service.

Key Performance indicators to be adhered to include:

Project management of the professionalisation of collateral management and holding certificate service offering workstreams.

Management information – accountability for the development and maintenance of a consolidated overview of the regional collateral management and holding certificate business divisions; lead commercial reviews and provide business insights through profitability analytics and financial acumen.

Ensure full coverage and completeness of legal agreements (including site pre-inspections, risk assessments etc).

Legitimising and optimising process flow, ensuing appropriate segregation of duties and independence (e.g., between various departments).

Development of audit and risk analytic capabilities (e.g., loss trends).

Lead technology adoption, encompassing appropriate market research, information flows, compliance, dashboarding and transparency – with the objective of providing a consistent, first-world customer experience across all CSB African locations.

New business development through the development of a network of international financiers.

Work closely and interface with the internal trade finance team, tobacco, agriculture, minerals and metals divisions – ensuring appropriate communication and alignment.

Key Requirements of the job:

Education: Grade 12.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Supply Chain Management, or related field.

Experience: 5 years’ experience as business analyst experience in collateral management, financial risk management, or related fields.

Supply Chain / Logistics experience will be advantageous.

Project Management and Business development experience.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Collateral Management

Financial Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

