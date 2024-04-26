Data Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the management of the migration process of clients and ensuring the accurate and on time upload of financial data as the next Data Specialist urgently sought by a vibrant, fast-paced & growing provider of cutting-edge FinTech software solutions for the Property sector. Your role will also entail reporting on migration progress of all projects, monitoring all work for quality while troubleshooting and resolving errors and resolving customer queries and providing system training. The ideal candidate requires advanced Data and Data Processing skills with the ability to process and troubleshoot data issues, have proficiency in Advanced Excel, Microsoft Work, Outlook & PowerPoint and experience in Administration Management.

DUTIES:

Manage customer migration projects.

Create and manage migration plans with customers.

Migration meeting with customers.

Manage data migrations with the take on team.

Report on migration progress of all projects to the rest of the team.

Use advanced technical skills and custom tools to efficiently manage and migrate client data into the software.

Work directly with client to effectively coordinate each migration project to completion.

Monitor all work for quality while troubleshooting and resolving errors as need be.

Communicate process successes and failures to internal and external stakeholders to identify potential areas of improvement and action to ensure that the migration project stays on track.

Provide customer support, resolving customer queries, recommending solutions and guiding users through features and functionalities on the system.

Provide system training to customers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advanced Data and Data Processing skills: To process and troubleshoot data issues that may arise during migration processes.

Proficiency in Excel Intermediate.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, and Outlook, PowerPoint.

Experience in Administration Management.

Advantageous –

Financial / Accounting experience or background.

Customer Service / Support experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical skills: To understand the data they are working with and the information they are receiving from clients. This information can help them determine the best way to move data and what precautions to take to ensure the data is uploaded accurately.

Organisational skills: Data Migration Specialists often work with multiple teams and individuals to complete their work.

Communication & People skills: You will work with a variety of individuals and teams throughout the Data Migration process. You must be able to communicate effectively with all these individuals to ensure the Data Migration process runs smoothly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Data

Specialist

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position