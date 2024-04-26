Frontend/DevOps Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Attention Frontend Developers! Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with a cutting-edge Mobile Tech company? They are on the lookout for a dedicated frontend developer to join their team and contribute to the development of their innovative web applications. If you have mid to senior-level experience with C#, Blazor, and .NET Core, along with knowledge of MySQL, they want to hear from you! Additionally, experience or knowledge with any other frontend development technologies such as React, Flutter, Vue, or JavaScript would be a significant advantage. Join us in shaping the future of mobile technology!

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain web applications using C#, Blazor, and .NET Core.

Collaborate with the team to create essential frontend tasks for student preparation.

Provide advice and programming techniques to students.

Mark and correct basic tasks, reporting findings to the IT Manager.

Assist customer service with troubleshooting POS device issues.

Write data extracts using PLSQL and TSQL to resolve production support problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Mid to senior-level experience with C#, Blazor, and .NET Core.

Knowledge or experience with MySQL.

Proficiency in frontend development technologies such as React, Flutter, Vue, or JavaScript.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills for providing advice and reporting findings.

COMMENTS:

