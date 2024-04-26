Information Security Specialist
POSITION PURPOSE
- The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the company network security.
- Ensure all network components are managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant equivalent qualification at NQF level 6.
- A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in IT governance and security.
- Certifications in ITIL foundation, Security+, CISM, SCCM and COBIT will be an added advantage.
Training and Knowledge areas:
- Knowledge of Patch Management or Anti-virus, or Vulnerability management.
- Knowledge of Group Policy Management and Firewalls (Checkpoint, Sophos).
- Knowledge of Mimecast.
- Knowledge of Manage Engine Products (Desktop Central, Log 360, Ops Manager).
- Knowledge of Azure Active Directory.
- Knowledge of Cloud Security.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Design, install and manage security mechanisms that protect the company network and information systems against breaches, viruses, and Antispyware.
- Upgrade systems by implementing and maintaining security controls.
- Protect the system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources.
- Develop and implement standardised Information Security processes and procedures.
- Respond to internal and external audit findings timeously.
- Group policy management.
- Ensure Endpoint protection (Antivirus Software) is always managed and configured properly.
- Ensure Information System compliance and conformance to IT policies and processes.
- Ensure that systems and procedures follow industry standards, e.g., ISO [Phone Number Removed];.
- Liaise with all departments and IT users to ensure compliance and correction of all IT security issues.
- Conduct IT risk assessments.
- Assist with Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.
- Research, plan, and implement information security technical solutions to meet business requirements.
- Proactively monitor, investigate, and report on information security incidents, Internet use, and ICT policy breaches.
Technical Skills and Behavioural Attributes:
- Analytical and problem-solving.
- Proficiency in TCP/IP/Routers/Switches/Firewalls.
- Conducting ICT (Data) Backup and Restore.
- Server operating systems and security.
- Project Management, presentation and report writing.
- Customer centrism, communication, interpersonal, emotional Intelligence.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Cloud Security
- Azure