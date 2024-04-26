Information Security Specialist

POSITION PURPOSE

  • The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the company network security.
  • Ensure all network components are managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant equivalent qualification at NQF level 6.
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in IT governance and security.
  • Certifications in ITIL foundation, Security+, CISM, SCCM and COBIT will be an added advantage.

Training and Knowledge areas:

  • Knowledge of Patch Management or Anti-virus, or Vulnerability management.
  • Knowledge of Group Policy Management and Firewalls (Checkpoint, Sophos).
  • Knowledge of Mimecast.
  • Knowledge of Manage Engine Products (Desktop Central, Log 360, Ops Manager).
  • Knowledge of Azure Active Directory.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Security.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Design, install and manage security mechanisms that protect the company network and information systems against breaches, viruses, and Antispyware.
  • Upgrade systems by implementing and maintaining security controls.
  • Protect the system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources.
  • Develop and implement standardised Information Security processes and procedures.
  • Respond to internal and external audit findings timeously.
  • Group policy management.
  • Ensure Endpoint protection (Antivirus Software) is always managed and configured properly.
  • Ensure Information System compliance and conformance to IT policies and processes.
  • Ensure that systems and procedures follow industry standards, e.g., ISO [Phone Number Removed];.
  • Liaise with all departments and IT users to ensure compliance and correction of all IT security issues.
  • Conduct IT risk assessments.
  • Assist with Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.
  • Research, plan, and implement information security technical solutions to meet business requirements.
  • Proactively monitor, investigate, and report on information security incidents, Internet use, and ICT policy breaches.

Technical Skills and Behavioural Attributes:

  • Analytical and problem-solving.
  • Proficiency in TCP/IP/Routers/Switches/Firewalls.
  • Conducting ICT (Data) Backup and Restore.
  • Server operating systems and security.
  • Project Management, presentation and report writing.
  • Customer centrism, communication, interpersonal, emotional Intelligence.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Cloud Security
  • Azure

