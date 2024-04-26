Information Security Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the CMS network security. Ensure all network components are managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance. As an Information Security Specialist, you will be responsible to:

Design, install and manage security mechanisms that protect the CMS network and information systems against breaches, viruses, and Antispyware;

Upgrade systems by implementing and maintaining security controls;

Protect the system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources;

Develop and implement standardised Information Security processes and procedures;

Respond to internal and external audit findings timeously;

Group policy management;

Ensure Endpoint protection (Antivirus Software) is always managed and configured properly;

Ensure Information System compliance and conformance to IT policies and processes;

Ensure that systems and procedures follow industry standards, e.g., ISO [Phone Number Removed];

Liaise with all departments and IT users to ensure compliance and correction of all IT security issues;

Conduct IT risk assessments;

Assist with Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments;

Research, plan, and implement information security technical solutions to meet business requirements;

Proactively monitor, investigate, and report on information security incidents, Internet use, and ICT policy breaches.

Desired Skills:

Analytical and problem-solving

Proficiency in TCP/IP/Routers/Switches/Firewalls

Conducting ICT (Data) Backup and Restore

Server operating systems and security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE BASE

The successful candidate will have the following essential qualifications, competencies, and skills:

National Diploma in Information Technology or relevant equivalent qualification at NQF level 6.

A minimum of five (5) in IT governance and security.

Certifications in ITIL foundation, Security+, CISM, SCCM and COBIT will be an added advantage.

Training and Knowledge areas:

Knowledge of Patch Management or Anti-virus, or Vulnerability management.

Knowledge of Group Policy Management and Firewalls (Checkpoint, Sophos);

Knowledge of Mimecast;

Knowledge of Manage Engine Products (Desktop Central, Log 360, Ops Manager);

Knowledge of Azure Active Directory;

Knowledge of Cloud Security.

– Technical Skills and Behavioural Attributes:

Analytical and problem-solving;

Proficiency in TCP/IP/Routers/Switches/Firewalls;

Conducting ICT (Data) Backup and Restore;

Server operating systems and security;

Project Management, presentation and report writing;

Customer centrism, communication, interpersonal, emotional Intelligence

