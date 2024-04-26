IT Support at NTT Motor Group – Gauteng Brooklyn

IT End User Support – What is on offer?
We have an exciting opportunity for an End User IT Support Engineer to join the team based in Pretoria.
This position is responsible for maintaining and proactively managing the infrastructure within dealerships as well as supporting the end users within these dealerships.
About Us
Responsibilities
Within the various dealerships, you will be required to:
- Installation, configuration, maintenance and support (including diagnostics) of
- Network cabling & routing, including patch points, leads and patch leads.
- UPS equipment
- On site servers as required from time to time
- network equipment.
- Network based CCTV equipment
- PCs, laptops, computer equipment
- Tablets & iPads
- Printers & scanners
- Telephony
- Microsoft, vendor, and 3rd party software
- Mail account administration, including configuration of e-mail clients
- Operating systems such as windows workstation and server.
- Upgrades and relocations of existing dealerships and new dealerships.
- Neatness of all equipment
- Vendor Management
- Testing of equipment and return equipment
- Repair cycle
- New equipment purchases
- Documentation
- IT asset register and related documentation
- Configurations
- Technical guides and specifications
- Administrative tasks as required including ticket management
- Train other IT and business staff as required.
- General
- Adherence to company standards and policies
- Adherence to company IT standards for systems and networks
- Adherence to company IT processes, such as change management
- Ensure that all Compliance, Quality Assurance, Health, Safety and Environmental work practices within the Job function is constructed and conducted safely and ensure that all hazards are identified and controlled
- Work after hours and weekends as required from time to time
- Extensive travel is required in the execution of your duties.
Do you have what it takes?
To be successful at NTT Motor Group, you will need to display the following:
Required Knowledge, Skills And Behaviours
- Exposure to Cyber security solutions
- Extensive hardware knowledge – workstations,
- laptops,
- tablets,
- printers
- Extensive Networking knowledge/experience
- Cat 6 cabling and cabling standards
- Network route planning and building
- Networking equipment (NETGEAR, cambium, etc)
- TCP/IP
- Extensive software knowledge – Microsoft Windows 10 & 11
- Microsoft Office
- Basic software knowledge
- Microsoft Windows Server
- Exposure to various 3rd party software such as Acrobat Reader.
- Asset Management
- Call management
- Technical certification such as MCSE or MCITP and A+ preferred
- Pride in your work ethics and quality of workmanship
- Keep abreast of current technology
Required Experience And Qualifications
- A+
- N+
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in IT.
- Degree in Information Technology, or the equivalent in terms of education, experience and training
- Valid driver’s license
- Valid and current passport
- Self-disciplined to function on your own or within the IT team.
Required Languages
- Proficient in English (Verbal and written)
- Proficient in Afrikaans (Verbal and written)
What are the benefits?
We are offering an excellent opportunity with a salary and benefits package to match.
Desired Skills:
- cabling
- Networking
- Windows
- Desktop Computers
- 1st Line
- CompTIA A+
- Help Desk Support
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Phone support
- Remote Troubleshooting
- 2nd Line
- PC building
- TCPIP
- Telephony
- N+
- Tablets
- Laptops
- Printers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
NTT Motor Group is a vehicle dealership focused mainly on Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Suzuki, Isuzu and Honda brands based in South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension
- Company Vehicle