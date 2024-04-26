IT Support at NTT Motor Group – Gauteng Brooklyn

IT End User Support – What is on offer?

We have an exciting opportunity for an End User IT Support Engineer to join the team based in Pretoria.

This position is responsible for maintaining and proactively managing the infrastructure within dealerships as well as supporting the end users within these dealerships.

About Us

Responsibilities

Within the various dealerships, you will be required to:

Installation, configuration, maintenance and support (including diagnostics) of

Network cabling & routing, including patch points, leads and patch leads.

UPS equipment

On site servers as required from time to time

network equipment.

Network based CCTV equipment

PCs, laptops, computer equipment

Tablets & iPads

Printers & scanners

Telephony

Microsoft, vendor, and 3rd party software

Mail account administration, including configuration of e-mail clients

Operating systems such as windows workstation and server.

Upgrades and relocations of existing dealerships and new dealerships.

Neatness of all equipment

Vendor Management

Testing of equipment and return equipment

Repair cycle

New equipment purchases

Documentation

IT asset register and related documentation

Configurations

Technical guides and specifications

Administrative tasks as required including ticket management

Train other IT and business staff as required.

General

Adherence to company standards and policies

Adherence to company IT standards for systems and networks

Adherence to company IT processes, such as change management

Ensure that all Compliance, Quality Assurance, Health, Safety and Environmental work practices within the Job function is constructed and conducted safely and ensure that all hazards are identified and controlled

Work after hours and weekends as required from time to time

Extensive travel is required in the execution of your duties.

Do you have what it takes?

To be successful at NTT Motor Group, you will need to display the following:

Required Knowledge, Skills And Behaviours

Exposure to Cyber security solutions

Extensive hardware knowledge – workstations,

laptops,

tablets,

printers

Extensive Networking knowledge/experience

Cat 6 cabling and cabling standards

Network route planning and building

Networking equipment (NETGEAR, cambium, etc)

TCP/IP

Extensive software knowledge – Microsoft Windows 10 & 11

Microsoft Office

Basic software knowledge

Microsoft Windows Server

Exposure to various 3rd party software such as Acrobat Reader.

Asset Management

Call management

Technical certification such as MCSE or MCITP and A+ preferred

Pride in your work ethics and quality of workmanship

Keep abreast of current technology

Required Experience And Qualifications

A+

N+

3 – 5 years’ experience in IT.

Degree in Information Technology, or the equivalent in terms of education, experience and training

Valid driver’s license

Valid and current passport

Self-disciplined to function on your own or within the IT team.

Required Languages

Proficient in English (Verbal and written)

Proficient in Afrikaans (Verbal and written)

What are the benefits?

We are offering an excellent opportunity with a salary and benefits package to match.

Desired Skills:

cabling

Networking

Windows

Desktop Computers

1st Line

CompTIA A+

Help Desk Support

Hardware troubleshooting

Phone support

Remote Troubleshooting

2nd Line

PC building

TCPIP

Telephony

N+

Tablets

Laptops

Printers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

NTT Motor Group is a vehicle dealership focused mainly on Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Suzuki, Isuzu and Honda brands based in South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Company Vehicle

