IT Support Technician at South African Astronomical Observatory – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is the National Facility for Optical and Infrared Astronomy of the National Research Foundation (NRF). Its headquarters are in Cape Town, while its telescopes are at Sutherland in the Northern Cape. Distributed between the two sites, SAAO employs roughly 130 people, many of them scientists and engineers, and is contracted to operate SALT (the Southern African Large Telescope) on behalf of the international SALT Foundation. SAAO is the premier optical/infrared research facility on the African continent, with global research and outreach collaborations, and contributing to human capital development for South Africa.

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of IT Support Technician Desktop support for SAAO staff in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities:

Support desktop computer, laptops and , as well as support of remote office.

Troublesshoot basic network connectivity

Video conferencing experience, particularly around setup, maintenance and troubleshooting.

Printer Support

Installation of hardware for dekstops and laptops

Install hardware and software on linux, windows and Mac

Installation of network equipment

Responding to tickets on the ticketing system

Wifi support

Support desktop application like MS Office and others

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

National Diploma in IT or Related Field

A+ , Net+ certification

Experience:

2 years

experience as a support technician

Experience with troubleshooting, setting up, and managing macOS, Windows and Linux machines

Experience with VPN server and client configuration (across different platforms), IP Phones (SIP), printer configurations, configuring and troubleshooting cloud based Office 365 Suite as well as local installation.

Experience SSO, SSH.

Knowledge:

Windows (7,10,11)

Ubuntu linux

Apple Mac

Email systems like gmail and outlook or zimbra

Virtualization

Configuration management

Email systems

DNS

DHCP

Additional Notes:

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE & PERSONAL QUALITIES:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Attention to detail, ability to see a task through to completion, passion for excellent client service, self-motivated, able to work unsupervised, curious, persistent, dedicated.

Ability to solve problems quickly and automate processes.

Drivers License (Code EB or similar)

Work well in a team

In-depth troubleshooting of technical problems as well as solving of more complex software and hardware problems.

A solid understanding of an operating system; understanding of paging and swapping, A good understanding of networking. Routing and switching.

A solid understanding of storage systems

Basic understanding of scripting in python, powershell or bash

Works well alone or on a team (must be able to work well in a team)

Technical certification (e.g: Microsoft certification, Linux certification, other professional qualifications)

No criminal record

Information:

The website [URL Removed] provides more details on the NRF initiatives and activities.

Applications:

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by logging to [URL Removed] and apply online. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant

– s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Closing Date: 24 May 2024

The NRF offers a challenging career and competitive remuneration package which is commensurate with qualifications and experience. The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress and the appointment to the position will be made in line with the NRF Employment Equity Plan.

The NRF reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Correspondence will be sent to short-listed candidates only

Desired Skills:

Python

Routing and Switching

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

