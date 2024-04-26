Network Support Engineer (ISP – 2nd Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Network Support Engineer (Level 2)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg
A dynamic and successful ISP is looking for a Super-star Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team. Support Engineers are their professional technical resources responsible for providing first class support to a wide range of customers, across multiple platforms. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:

  • Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.
  • Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.
  • Hands-on experience with network and voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influence decision-making
  • Demonstrated leadership abilities, with a proven track record of successfully leading network and voice projects and delivering exceptional results for clients.
  • Ability to work independently, manage multiple client engagements concurrently, and thrive in a dynamic, client-focused environment.
  • Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma
  • Relevant certifications such as CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) is highly desirable
  • CCVP (Cisco Certified Voice Professional), or equivalent is highly desirable

Desired Skills:

  • Network Support Engineer
  • ISP
  • CCNP
  • CCVP

Learn more/Apply for this position