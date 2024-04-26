Network Support Engineer (ISP – 2nd Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Network Support Engineer (Level 2)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A dynamic and successful ISP is looking for a Super-star Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team. Support Engineers are their professional technical resources responsible for providing first class support to a wide range of customers, across multiple platforms. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.

Requirements:

Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.

Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.

Hands-on experience with network and voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influence decision-making

Demonstrated leadership abilities, with a proven track record of successfully leading network and voice projects and delivering exceptional results for clients.

Ability to work independently, manage multiple client engagements concurrently, and thrive in a dynamic, client-focused environment.

Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed.

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma

Relevant certifications such as CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) is highly desirable

CCVP (Cisco Certified Voice Professional), or equivalent is highly desirable

