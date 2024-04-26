Search is on the talented women in science

The Foundation L’Oréal, in partnership with UNESCO, has announced the sixth edition of the Women in Science Young Talent Search in South Africa.

The initiative calls for outstanding female researchers under the age of 40 from diverse scientific fields including Formal Sciences, Life Sciences, Environmental sciences, Physical sciences, Engineering and Technological sciences – to apply.

The program supports innovation in vital industries and celebrates the extraordinary contributions of women in science.

“At L’Oréal, we are anchored in beauty backed by science, because we deeply believe in the power of science to change the world. award: that power, we centre the crucial role women play in advancing critical innovation,” explains Michelle Gololo, manager: corporate affairs and engagement at L’Oréal South Africa “For Women in Science South Africa National Young Talents Programme, in collaboration with UNESCO, is more than just an award; it is a commitment to fostering diversity, excellence, and groundbreaking research in the scientific community.”

This year, successful candidates will receive grants that provide substantial support for their doctoral and postdoctoral studies – doctoral grants are valued at R80 000 each, and postdoctoral grants at R160 000 each – empowering them to continue their critical and innovative work.

“This award is a beacon of hope and recognition for female scientists across South Africa,” says 2023 winner Dr Mapula Razwinani. “It’s not only about financial support; it’s about affirming that our work matters and that our passion for science can lead to transformative discoveries. It inspires me to dive deeper into my research with more conviction, knowing that I am backed by a global community with strong local relevance.”

Since its inception, the program has awarded grants to 32 talented researchers, providing over R3-million in financial support to fuel groundbreaking research.

Applications will be accepted until 19 May 2024. For detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application procedures, please visit www.forwomeninscience.com.