Senior Project Manager

Apr 26, 2024

IT PROJECT MANAGER – SENIOR.

Our client has an opportunity for a IT Project Manager in a Senior role.
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU WILL NOT BE CONTACTED IF YOU DO NOT ADHERE TO THE MINIMAL QUALIFICATIONS.

At least 7 years’ experience in project management of which 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects.

  • A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2).
  • A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban).
  • A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems.
  • Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter.
  • Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.
  • Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.
  • Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers
  • Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.
  • Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers.
  • Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary.
  • Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners.
  • Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles.
  • Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans.
  • Good project-management skills.
  • Good team-leadership skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Good networking skills.
  • Good communication and presentation skills.
  • Good workshop-facilitation skills.
  • Good meetings-management skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Team Leader

