Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

IT PROJECT MANAGER – SENIOR.
Our client has an opportunity for a IT Project Manager in a Senior role.
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU WILL NOT BE CONTACTED IF YOU DO NOT ADHERE TO THE MINIMAL QUALIFICATIONS.
At least 7 years’ experience in project management of which 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects.
- A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2).
- A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban).
- A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems.
- Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter.
- Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.
- Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.
- Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers
- Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.
- Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers.
- Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary.
- Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners.
- Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles.
- Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans.
- Good project-management skills.
- Good team-leadership skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Good networking skills.
- Good communication and presentation skills.
- Good workshop-facilitation skills.
- Good meetings-management skills.
Desired Skills:
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Team Leader