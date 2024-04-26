Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

IT PROJECT MANAGER – SENIOR.

Our client has an opportunity for a IT Project Manager in a Senior role.

PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU WILL NOT BE CONTACTED IF YOU DO NOT ADHERE TO THE MINIMAL QUALIFICATIONS.



At least 7 years’ experience in project management of which 5 years’ managing larger ICT projects.

A professional qualification in Project Management (PMP, Prince2).

A professional qualification in Agile methods would be an advantage (Scrum, Kanban).

A university degree in a technical subject area such as Management Information Systems.

Plan and run scoping workshops and produce/revise/update project charter.

Develop, maintain and track detailed project plans/burndowns for all project activity, reflecting progress and any changes to scope.

Ensure that all categories of project costs are recorded and reconciled with Finance teams, so that a single agreed view of costs is maintained.

Mobilise and establish project teams, agreeing internal project resource requirements and timescales with line managers

Ensure that any external resources required by the project are acquired and managed effectively.

Manage project execution (timelines, actions, deliverables, risks & issues, costs, scope changes) in line with Mpact standards and maintain relevant registers.

Manage the activities of the project-team members ensuring progress as per agreed plans and initiating corrective actions where necessary.

Manage relationships with external suppliers, business role players, project sponsors and -owners.

Prepare status reports, manage and run status meetings as per agreed reporting cycles.

Develop and execute stakeholder management and communications plans.

Good project-management skills.

Good team-leadership skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Good networking skills.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Good workshop-facilitation skills.

Good meetings-management skills.

Desired Skills:

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Team Leader

Learn more/Apply for this position