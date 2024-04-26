Senior Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a Senior Technical Lead (TypeScript, Node, React) for an in office role in JHB. Role requires 80% leadership and 20% development. Candidate must be an expert in the below tech stack.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

TypeScript

NodeJS

ReactJS

ExpressJS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

NodeJS

ReactJS

ExpressJS

Learn more/Apply for this position