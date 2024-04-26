SNR FULL STACK / FRONT END DEVELOPER

Skills and Experience

At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the

following technologies:

o React Native

o TypeScript

o C#

o JavaScript

o Experience with SQL Server beneficial

o Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android

components

o Azure exposure beneficial

o DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

o .NET Core will be advantageous

o Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience) Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning

enhancements and development of the application software.

enhancements and development of the application software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in

software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

React Native

TypeScript

C#

JavaScript

SQL Server

IOS

Android

Azure

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

.NET Core

Restful

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position