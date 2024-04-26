SNR FULL STACK / FRONT END DEVELOPER

Skills and Experience
- At least 5 – 6 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the
following technologies:
o React Native
o TypeScript
o C#
o JavaScript
o Experience with SQL Server beneficial
o Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android
components
o Azure exposure beneficial
o DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
o .NET Core will be advantageous
o Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training.
What the job will entail day to day
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning
enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services