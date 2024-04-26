Software Developer (12 Months Contract Wits NCR) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Software Developer (12 Months Contract) Wits National Cancer Registry (NCR)

Main purpose of the job:

Provide complex IT software solutions by working closely with business users throughout all phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) in support of the institute’s business processes

Location:

1 Modderfontein Road, Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution

Analyse and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques

Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes

Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization

Provides code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, and general testing instructions, and leads/assists in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support

Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) sessions

Conduct business interviews and other information-gathering techniques to determine business requirements

Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing, and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth

Follow and use proper project management principles on all projects

Participate in projects to understand new target systems’ processes and provisioning needs and implement solutions

Communicate to the team and management promptly

Scrub, manipulate, and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure the accuracy and correctness of information

Troubleshoot and support issues identified

Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed

Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization

Required minimum education and training:

BSc Degree in Computer Science

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Software Developer

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Microsoft .NET 3.5+ development using C# Certification

Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ, and EF

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 02 May 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities to assist with the management thereof.

Learn more/Apply for this position