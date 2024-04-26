Solar Project Manager

DUR002091 – SOLAR PROJECT ENGINEER, BALLITO

Purpose of the job

To design solar PV systems and transform renewable energy visions into reality. Your primary responsibility will be to design solar PV systems and compile comprehensive design packs to drive our projects forward.

Required Qualifications:

Matric (as a minimum)

Candidate Engineer minimum.

Technical Competencies & Responsibilities

Proven experience in solar energy projects.

Proficiency in AutoCAD software for technical drawings.

Strong electrical background and understanding.

Conduct site visits to assess project requirements.

Generate technical drawings and conduct cable sizing.

Design solar PV systems that meet project specifications.

Create project packs to ensure smooth implementation.

Must have own transportation.

Demonstrated willingness to learn and grow within the renewable energy sector.

Computer literacy: Ms Suite

Behavioural Competencies:

Good communication skills both written and verbal.

Interpersonal skills.

Time management skills.

Team player.

Takes initiative.

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

