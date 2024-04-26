Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 26, 2024

Specialist Support Engineer – Postilion and Devices
Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements. Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Cross System, Switching and Devices) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes. Must have Postilion TermApp ISO and Pos device experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Postilion
  • Devices
  • Manual Application Testing Processes
  • Support Engineering
  • Testing tools

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position