SUPPORT ENGINEER – Limpopo Limpopo

Ready to Join the Ranks of Innovators? We are looking to hire a dynamic Support Engineer who will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation and functionality of products and systems, providing timely and effective technical support to address customer needs and maintain customer satisfaction.

What you’ll do:

Incident and request management based on client SLA requirements.

Coordinate and implement changes.

Demonstrate problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Standby duties.

Assist with project implementation.

Support of industrial it and server infrastructure.

Microsoft patch deployment.

Monitor the environment and act on alerts/notifications.

Anti-virus management.

Management of user/permission on Active Directory.

Application installation and support.

Your expertise:

Experience in it: 4+ years

Experience In Industrial It (Preferred): 2+ Years

Qualifications required:

GRADE 12

A+/N+/MSCE

Relevant degree or diploma in information technology

ITIL Certification

Driver’s License

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Swartklip

Work environment: Onsite

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position