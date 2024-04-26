SUPPORT ENGINEER – Limpopo Limpopo

Ready to Join the Ranks of Innovators? We are looking to hire a dynamic Support Engineer who will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation and functionality of products and systems, providing timely and effective technical support to address customer needs and maintain customer satisfaction.

What you’ll do:

  • Incident and request management based on client SLA requirements.

  • Coordinate and implement changes.

  • Demonstrate problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

  • Standby duties.

  • Assist with project implementation.

  • Support of industrial it and server infrastructure.

  • Microsoft patch deployment.

  • Monitor the environment and act on alerts/notifications.

  • Anti-virus management.

  • Management of user/permission on Active Directory.

  • Application installation and support.

Your expertise:

  • Experience in it: 4+ years

  • Experience In Industrial It (Preferred): 2+ Years

Qualifications required:

  • GRADE 12

  • A+/N+/MSCE

  • Relevant degree or diploma in information technology

  • ITIL Certification

  • Driver’s License

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Swartklip

  • Work environment: Onsite

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

