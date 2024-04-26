SUPPORT ENGINEER – Limpopo Limpopo

Ready to Join the Ranks of Innovators? We are looking to hire a dynamic Support Engineer who will play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation and functionality of products and systems, providing timely and effective technical support to address customer needs and maintain customer satisfaction.
What you’ll do:
- Incident and request management based on client SLA requirements.
- Coordinate and implement changes.
- Demonstrate problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Standby duties.
- Assist with project implementation.
- Support of industrial it and server infrastructure.
- Microsoft patch deployment.
- Monitor the environment and act on alerts/notifications.
- Anti-virus management.
- Management of user/permission on Active Directory.
- Application installation and support.
Your expertise:
- Experience in it: 4+ years
- Experience In Industrial It (Preferred): 2+ Years
Qualifications required:
- GRADE 12
- A+/N+/MSCE
- Relevant degree or diploma in information technology
- ITIL Certification
- Driver’s License
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Swartklip
- Work environment: Onsite
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery