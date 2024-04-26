An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a System Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Systems Analyst: Board Application
Purpose Statement
Responsible for the analysis and design, developing, testing, and implementing of Board application solutions including changes to the BOARD application in support of initiatives and change requests.
Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions to Board, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.
Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.
Experience
Min:
- Understanding ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions
- Experience on Business Intelligence reporting models and Data Integration projects as Developer
Ideal:
- BOARD solution development experience
- Database or Data warehouse Design experience
- Experienced in Microsoft SQL Integration Services or similar technologies
Qualifications
Minimum
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification
Ideal or Preferred
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
Min: Knowledge and understanding of
- Board EPM software
- SQL
- Data integration, database design and BI Modelling
Ideal:
- SAP S4HANA and SuccessFactors
- Jira Core
- Confluence
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Data Warehousing / EPM Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- Understanding of: SAP S4Hana
- Board
- Banking systems
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Contactable via own mobile phone
Clear criminal and credit record
