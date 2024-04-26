Systems Analyst: Board Application

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a System Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the analysis and design, developing, testing, and implementing of Board application solutions including changes to the BOARD application in support of initiatives and change requests.

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions to Board, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

Experience

Min:

Understanding ETL, Business Warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions

Experience on Business Intelligence reporting models and Data Integration projects as Developer

Ideal:

BOARD solution development experience

Database or Data warehouse Design experience

Experienced in Microsoft SQL Integration Services or similar technologies

Qualifications

Minimum

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification

Ideal or Preferred

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min: Knowledge and understanding of

Board EPM software

SQL

Data integration, database design and BI Modelling

Ideal:

SAP S4HANA and SuccessFactors

Jira Core

Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Data Warehousing / EPM Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Understanding of: SAP S4Hana

Board

Banking systems

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Clear criminal and credit record

