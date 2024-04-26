Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Develop certification requirements and compliance program new payment technology-based products.

Good Knowledge on the MasterCard and Visa Simulators.

Continuous learning according to the Visa /MC/CUP/Amex/Diners new functionalities & Aware of the new updates.

Create and maintain the test plans, test tools and test procedures for new, technology-based card/payment acceptance devices.

Understand the D-PAS specifications of digital products and lead activities to develop the L3 acceptance testing approach for alignment with the technical requirements.

Manage the vendor relationship with key external vendors such as L3 test tool providers and test labs (including organizing and hosting regular meetings with key vendors, support in vendor forum discussions and events)

Work with 3rd party test tool vendors to get functional test tools and/or frameworks developed in accordance with specifications and test plans

Validate 3rd party test tools and accredit them as Discover approved tools to be used by external entities.

Assist in the design and development of certification automation initiatives.

Learn and develop new skills in support of the function via self-learning, training, and industry standards participation (Knowledge of EMVCo testing standards).

Support the delivery of new EMV testing and certification capabilities/technology.

Leverage technology & partnerships for innovation, continuing to identify opportunities to streamline testing processes

Ensure close collaboration with internal partners (provide subject matter expertise in a wide variety of settings such sales meetings, internal development discussions, and other strategic decision-making sessions).

Desired Skills:

emv testing

pos

MasterCard Simulators

visa

diners interfaces

mc interfaces

amex interfaces

cup interfaces

manual validations

card

Base24

UL tool

problem-solving skills

strong analytical skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector

