Dynamics CRM Developer

Join our client, a prominent player in the financial services and banking sector, in their pursuit of a Dynamics CRM Developer based in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Main Purpose of the Job: As a Dynamics CRM Developer, you’ll collaborate with a diverse team to implement and customize Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions, ensuring they align with the company’s business needs. Your role involves integrating existing systems, providing technical guidance to the team, and supporting the implementation of Dynamics 365 best practices.

Responsibilities, Activities, and Key Deliverables:

Participate in requirements analysis and software design.

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages.

Test, deploy, and debug Dynamics 365 solutions.

Conduct code reviews and improve existing solutions.

Develop technical documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Provide technical support and propose solutions based on client needs.

Enhance development efficiency and participate in the full development lifecycle process.

Skills and Qualifications Required:

3+ years of experience implementing CRM solutions (Microsoft Dynamics CRM / Dynamics 365).

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or relevant discipline.

Proficiency in ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, and design/architectural patterns.

Knowledge of .NET languages (e.g., C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3.

Familiarity with REST, RPC, XML, JSON, and Agile methodologies.

Personal Attributes:

Demonstrable integrity, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

Exceptional troubleshooting and communication skills.

Attention to detail and analytical problem-solving abilities.

Collaborative mindset and autonomy in thinking.

Customer-centric focus and effective stakeholder management.

If you’re passionate about developing innovative CRM solutions in the financial services sector, we invite you to apply and be part of our client’s dynamic team. Join us in shaping the future of banking technology!

Desired Skills:

.Net

Agile

ASP.Net

MS Dynamics

REST

SQL

About The Employer:

Banking

