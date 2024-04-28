Functional Consultant / Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join our client, a leading player in the financial services and banking sector, in their quest for a Functional Consultant / Business Analyst based in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Main Purpose of the Job: The Business Analyst is pivotal in delivering custom business and software solutions, fostering collaboration to generate innovative ideas and maximize client value. This role involves leveraging business acumen and technical understanding to define solution vision, conduct requirements gathering, and ensure alignment with user expectations and business strategies.

Description of Tasks:

Redefine business processes and identify solution requirements in collaboration with business users.

Define user requirements, conduct user interviews and JAD sessions, and manage user acceptance testing.

Assist in solution design, storyboard creation, and documentation.

Participate in issue resolution, user training, and solution launch.

Drive improvement efforts, product development, and organisational enhancements.

Qualifications/Skills/Personal Attributes Required:

BCom or equivalent degree, preferably in Information Technology.

5 – 7 years’ experience using Dynamics 365 CRM (Sales/Service and Marketing).

Proven experience in leading analysis initiatives and creative requirements gathering.

Strong process experience and understanding of business analysis methodologies.

Superior written and verbal communication skills.

Three or more years’ experience in the financial services industry.

Agile methodologies experience.

Strong analytical skills, time management, and teamwork abilities.

If you’re a dynamic individual with a passion for driving business solutions in the financial services sector, we invite you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of banking and financial services!

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

MS Dynamics

Systems Integration

About The Employer:

Banking

