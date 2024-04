INFORMATION SECURITY SPECIALIST (12 MONTHS FIXED-TERM) – Gauteng Centurion

The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the company’s network security. Ensure all network components are managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance.

Desired Skills:

Information Security Risk Management

Information security

Security controls

Security Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

