Application Analyst – Gauteng Benoni

Reports To – IT Manager
Functional Area- IT
Division-Sales Area Southern Africa
YourRole
Understand Sage X3 processes in Sales, Purchasing and Distribution (Manufacturing Advantageous)
Fundamental accounting knowledge.
Understand Business processes used in South Africa.
Knowledgeable in Basic report writing (SQL, Crystal reports, SSRS)
Proficient in Microsoft office, SharePoint and OneDrive technologies
Projects from time to Time to improve the Business.
A Typical Day
Good English
Troubleshoot user issues in Sage X3
Troubleshoot User Issue in Office and associated Applications.
Troubleshoot MS teams issues
Move users to SharePoint from Local / Network Folders
WhoYou Are
Minimum Completed High School (Grade 12)
ERP Support Experience
MS Office Support Experience
Keeping you Healthy and Safe
We want you to return home in even better shape than when you started,so we need you to help us do this by making sure you follow a few simple steps. We need you to:
- Make sure you take reasonable care for your own health and safety, and
Take reasonable care that what you do (or what you don’t do when you should have) doesn’t affect the health and safety of others, and
Follow reasonable instructions that we might give from time-to-time, such as reporting incidents and hazards, and
Follow policies or procedures, so long as it’s reasonable and we’ve told you about it, and
Attend training that helps you to work safely
Desired Skills:
- Sage x3
- fundamental accounting
- SQL
- Crystal Reports
- SSRS
- Microsoft
- SharePoint
- one drive
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Manufacturer of international home appliances