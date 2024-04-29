Data Analyst – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 9-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Source information from different data warehouses, data marts, manual systems and on-line systems based on knowledge of appropriate data sources given the business requirement

Collect and package data into usable and user friendly management information for the relevant teams and stakeholders in the business

Develop new reports, report formats and standards based on identified user requirements for the business, using multiple technologies

Analyse derived information to create value add understanding of insights and opportunities presented by the data set

Prepare customised reports based on identified requirements from the business at large

Develop regular performance reports particularly related to needs of the business sales force to aid performance measurement and management.

Continuously identify opportunities to automate reports and to eliminate duplicate and manual report production

Build analytical tools to generate insights, recognise patterns and predict behaviour

Develop a thorough understanding of the key business challenges through engagement with all stakeholders in the business

Identify opportunities through which Analytics can assist in addressing these challenges, present these to relevant stakeholders and implement

Identify business opportunities in support of the business sales initiatives through analysis of the business management information and management information that may reside outside the business.

Assist stakeholders in developing business cases for new products by providing relevant information to support identified business opportunities. Ensure that the management information input in business cases is credible by ensuring accuracy of the data used

Propose approaches to the business on monitoring measures or key performance indicators (KPIs) associated with the business case and business model and ensure creditability of data received to support the measures or KPIs

Analyse trends within the business data to reduce risks, optimise performance of the business and inform People Function decisions.

Conduct integrity checks on all extracted data to ensure correct data is incorporated into reports

Ensure the accuracy of data within the business and ensure consistent use of data

Escalate data integrity issues to relevant Manager / Data Management ensure that these receive priority to maintain a high-level of data integrity.

Check all existing and new reports for accuracy and data integrity

Build effective working relationships with business stakeholders to develop a detailed understanding of their business imperatives and objectives.

Maintain an interactive process with stakeholders as the analytical solution is being developed – present and receive feedback on work-in-progress.

Perform a consultancy role with business stakeholders. Present the final analytical outputs to stakeholders and assist in interpreting the results and providing advice & recommendations on the implementation of actions.

Present insights/tactical plans to business areas to enable enhancements, new initiatives etc within the specific business being supported, to ultimately enable a better customer experience Educate users where required on the design or how to utilise the solution.

Engage with the business teams on an ongoing basis to understand management information needs and sensitise them to any relevant existing reports or management information outputs that will result in value add opportunities in their respective areas

Conduct impact analysis of any proposed changes that will impact on management information reporting

Actively engage and participate in new initiatives within the business to ensure that the management information component is addressed

Engage with other key stakeholders within the Group to ensure that the business leverages off what is available and are aware of initiatives in the group that may impact on the business

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or other related fields.

5 years data analytics and tool building experience

Databases and Structured Query Language (SQL)

Statistical programming languages

Data warehouse

Data visualisation

