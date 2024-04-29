Delivery Assurance/Software Engineer/Java Script Developer/Front End Developer with Angular (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 29, 2024

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions.

  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs.

  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic.

  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable.

  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Assisting with the business case.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Translating and simplifying requirements.

  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication.

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

  • Frontend Technologies: Angular 10, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, PostgreSQL, Maven, X-Ray, Experience in testing (unit testing).

  • Tools: Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence, BitBucket, Github.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 10
  • TypeScript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS

