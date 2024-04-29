Delivery Assurance/Software Engineer/Java Script Developer/Front End Developer with Angular (LM)

- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions.
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs.
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic.
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable.
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Frontend Technologies: Angular 10, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, PostgreSQL, Maven, X-Ray, Experience in testing (unit testing).
- Tools: Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence, BitBucket, Github.
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- TypeScript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS