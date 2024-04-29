Flutter Developer Lead – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Flutter Developer Lead to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Designs, develops, and implements Flutter mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Flutter Leads must have a competent understanding of:

Leading and driving a high performance Flutter team

The system development life cycle and can explain the developer’s role in each stage

The defined system development tools, processes and workflows

The distinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

The importance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it

The technologies used and the systems components structure

The domain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations

Flutter Leads should be able to demonstrate that they can:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community

Maintain high standards

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

What we are looking for:

Completed degree in IT or other related fields

5 years’ experience as an iOS/Android developer

4 years’ experience as a Flutter developer

3 year user interface analyst advantageous

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Leading a development team

Defining architectural strategy for a mobile application

Assist in planning and work planning

Input in hiring and interviewing developers

Worked with product owners or business representatives to understand needs and articulate them into stories for execution.

Methodologies

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Knowledge of event programming

Knowledge of BLoC

Secure development practices

Zero trust

Tools

XCode

Android Studio

ServiceNow or Similar

Git and GitFlow lifecycle management

Technologies

Swift/Kotlin (Java)

Dart and Flutter

UML

JSON

REST Web Service Development

