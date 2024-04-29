Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Flutter Developer Lead to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Designs, develops, and implements Flutter mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.
Flutter Leads must have a competent understanding of:
- Leading and driving a high performance Flutter team
- The system development life cycle and can explain the developer’s role in each stage
- The defined system development tools, processes and workflows
- The distinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
- The importance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it
- The technologies used and the systems components structure
- The domain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations
Flutter Leads should be able to demonstrate that they can:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
- Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
- Maintain high standards
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
What we are looking for:
- Completed degree in IT or other related fields
- 5 years’ experience as an iOS/Android developer
- 4 years’ experience as a Flutter developer
- 3 year user interface analyst advantageous
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
- Leading a development team
- Defining architectural strategy for a mobile application
- Assist in planning and work planning
- Input in hiring and interviewing developers
- Worked with product owners or business representatives to understand needs and articulate them into stories for execution.
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- Knowledge of event programming
- Knowledge of BLoC
- Secure development practices
- Zero trust
Tools
- XCode
- Android Studio
- ServiceNow or Similar
- Git and GitFlow lifecycle management
Technologies
- Swift/Kotlin (Java)
- Dart and Flutter
- UML
- JSON
- REST Web Service Development
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- iOS
- Android
- Xcode
- Kotlin
- Swift