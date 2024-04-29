Information Security Specialist at The Council for Medical Schemes – Gauteng Sandown

INFORMATION SECURITY SPECIALIST (12-MONTH FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)
The gross monthly package is R75,000.
The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer CMS network security. Ensure all network components are
managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance. As an Information Security Specialist,
you will be responsible to:
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of Patch Management or Anti-virus
- or Vulnerability management.
- Knowledge of Group Policy Management and Firewalls (Checkpoint
- Sophos)
- Knowledge of Manage Engine Products (Desktop Central
- Log 360
- Ops Manager)
- Knowledge of Azure Active Directory
- Knowledge of Cloud Security.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree