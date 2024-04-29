Information Security Specialist at The Council for Medical Schemes

INFORMATION SECURITY SPECIALIST (12-MONTH FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)

The gross monthly package is R75,000.

The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer CMS network security. Ensure all network components are

managed in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance. As an Information Security Specialist,

you will be responsible to:

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Patch Management or Anti-virus

or Vulnerability management.

Knowledge of Group Policy Management and Firewalls (Checkpoint

Sophos)

Knowledge of Manage Engine Products (Desktop Central

Log 360

Ops Manager)

Knowledge of Azure Active Directory

Knowledge of Cloud Security.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

