iShack Ventures partners with MRI Software

South African proptech iShack Ventures has announced an integration partnership with real estate software provider MRI Software.

The integration of iShack Venture’s Smart Building and iProp.Solutions digital platforms with MRI Property Central gives real estate owners, managers and occupiers in the South African market access to enhanced property management functionality and real-time processes.

Wayne Berger, joint chief executive of iShack Ventures, says: “The integration of MRI Property Central with our Smart Building and iProp.Solutions platforms presents next-generation enhanced end-to-end property management capability. Our customers enjoy real-time information, market-leading AI capability, increased functionality, and better asset management in a digital twin environment.

“This collectively delivers enhanced value by saving time and money, while effectively connecting communities such as tenants and suppliers.”

Available through the MRI Partner Connect programme, the integrated solution offers end-to-end capability for all property types, including commercial (retail, office, industrial and logistics), residential and sectional title, and occupiers of space. The combined capabilities can be used by property owners, managers, occupiers, and other users of any type of property or infrastructure.

Sean Slack, vice-presdietn of partnerships at MRI, says: “We are excited to welcome iShack Ventures to the MRI Partner Connect programme, which will give MRI Property Central clients in the local real estate market access to the complementary functionality in the Smart Buildings platform.”

iShack Venture’s platform complements MRI Property Central, offering features like facilities management, energy and ESG management, lease management, visitor management, procurement management and community management together with real-time portfolio and industry information.

Peter Levett, joint chief executive of iShack Ventures, says: “MRI has a longstanding and successful track record internationally and in South Africa. This is an important milestone for iShack, and we are excited to partner with MRI. Our focus has always been underpinned by delivering world-class solutions to our clients, and our current offering is bolstered by a strong partnership with MRI.”