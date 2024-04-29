IT Support 3rd Line – Western Cape Oakdale

Purpose of the job:

To Ensure Network Stability and Uptime

To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is pacthed and supported.

Support wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.

Provide End User Support

Monitor IT environment pro-actively.

Ensure IT Policies and Procedures are up to date and followed.

Lease and Manage 3rd Party Service Providers

Manage IT Projects for New Deployments are IT Infrastructure Changes

To manage the country South African IT

Work with the wider IT team providing assistance and administration to deliver group initiatives.

Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.

Accountabilities

Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date with the Country Standard

Manage and maintain IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting.

IT Costs are managed correctly and reported accurately.

Ensure all Hardware Licensing is up to date and monitored.

Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register

Deliver the in country PCI Audit Annually

1st line team member management

Main Functions

Build and configure PC and Laptops

User set up (delegated)

System Monitoring

Add and remove phones into the environment.

Local hardware and software upgrades

Manage local suppliers.

Server updates

As senior System Administrator:

Design IT infrastructure and Topologies.

Configure and build PC’s and laptops.

System monitoring and management

Design and implement call flows.

Analyse new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.

Manage local and company wide third party suppliers.

Manage VM Server Platforms

Operate at a 3rd line level.

Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.

Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.

Keep local device firmware up to date.

Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.

Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.

VMware

Networking / switching administration (Aruba / watchguard)

Administering resources residing within Azure

Overseeing local backups are completed (Azure MABs)

Meraki Wi-Fi administration

Make known suggestions / recommendations for improving service.

Contribute to local and remote projects as required.

Secondary Functions:

Project Management

Ensure PCI compliance and POPIA Compliance

Key skills / Competencies:

High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture

High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook

Sufficient level of numeracy and high level of literacy is required (communication by e-mail)

Very good communication skills

Very well organised and able to multi-task

Very good time management skills – able to prioritise and understand what is urgent.

High competence in IT Audits

Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail important

Educational Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.

Certificate in Cyber IT

Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers & storage

Deployment network security control qualification

A qualification in network environment/anti-virus / threats, etc.

Project management qualification = advantage

Experience Required:

At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration),

Network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365)

Career Path:

Dependent on the growth of the company

Desired Skills:

Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date

IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting

Hardware Licensing is up to date

Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register

Learn more/Apply for this position