IT Support 3rd Line – Western Cape Oakdale

Apr 29, 2024

Purpose of the job:

  • To Ensure Network Stability and Uptime
  • To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is pacthed and supported.
  • Support wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.
  • Provide End User Support
  • Monitor IT environment pro-actively.
  • Ensure IT Policies and Procedures are up to date and followed.
  • Lease and Manage 3rd Party Service Providers
  • Manage IT Projects for New Deployments are IT Infrastructure Changes
  • To manage the country South African IT
  • Work with the wider IT team providing assistance and administration to deliver group initiatives.
  • Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.

Accountabilities

  • Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date with the Country Standard
  • Manage and maintain IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting.
  • IT Costs are managed correctly and reported accurately.
  • Ensure all Hardware Licensing is up to date and monitored.
  • Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register
  • Deliver the in country PCI Audit Annually
  • 1st line team member management

Main Functions

  • Build and configure PC and Laptops
  • User set up (delegated)
  • System Monitoring
  • Add and remove phones into the environment.
  • Local hardware and software upgrades
  • Manage local suppliers.
  • Server updates
  • As senior System Administrator:
  • Design IT infrastructure and Topologies.
  • Configure and build PC’s and laptops.
  • System monitoring and management
  • Design and implement call flows.
  • Analyse new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.
  • Manage local and company wide third party suppliers.
  • Manage VM Server Platforms
  • Operate at a 3rd line level.
  • Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.
  • Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.
  • Keep local device firmware up to date.
  • Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.
  • Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.
  • VMware
  • Networking / switching administration (Aruba / watchguard)
  • Administering resources residing within Azure
  • Overseeing local backups are completed (Azure MABs)
  • Meraki Wi-Fi administration
  • Make known suggestions / recommendations for improving service.
  • Contribute to local and remote projects as required.

Secondary Functions:

  • Project Management
  • Ensure PCI compliance and POPIA Compliance

Key skills / Competencies:

  • High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture
  • High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Sufficient level of numeracy and high level of literacy is required (communication by e-mail)
  • Very good communication skills
  • Very well organised and able to multi-task
  • Very good time management skills – able to prioritise and understand what is urgent.
  • High competence in IT Audits
  • Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail important

Educational Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.
  • Certificate in Cyber IT
  • Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers & storage
  • Deployment network security control qualification
  • A qualification in network environment/anti-virus / threats, etc.
  • Project management qualification = advantage

Experience Required:

  • At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration),
  • Network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365)

Career Path:
Dependent on the growth of the company
Desired Skills:

  • Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date
  • IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting
  • Hardware Licensing is up to date
  • Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register

