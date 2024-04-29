IT Support 3rd Line

Purpose of the job:
- To Ensure Network Stability and Uptime
- To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is pacthed and supported.
- Support wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.
- Provide End User Support
- Monitor IT environment pro-actively.
- Ensure IT Policies and Procedures are up to date and followed.
- Lease and Manage 3rd Party Service Providers
- Manage IT Projects for New Deployments are IT Infrastructure Changes
- To manage the country South African IT
- Work with the wider IT team providing assistance and administration to deliver group initiatives.
- Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.
Accountabilities
- Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date with the Country Standard
- Manage and maintain IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting.
- IT Costs are managed correctly and reported accurately.
- Ensure all Hardware Licensing is up to date and monitored.
- Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register
- Deliver the in country PCI Audit Annually
- 1st line team member management
Main Functions
- Build and configure PC and Laptops
- User set up (delegated)
- System Monitoring
- Add and remove phones into the environment.
- Local hardware and software upgrades
- Manage local suppliers.
- Server updates
- As senior System Administrator:
- Design IT infrastructure and Topologies.
- Configure and build PC’s and laptops.
- System monitoring and management
- Design and implement call flows.
- Analyse new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.
- Manage local and company wide third party suppliers.
- Manage VM Server Platforms
- Operate at a 3rd line level.
- Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.
- Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.
- Keep local device firmware up to date.
- Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.
- Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.
- VMware
- Networking / switching administration (Aruba / watchguard)
- Administering resources residing within Azure
- Overseeing local backups are completed (Azure MABs)
- Meraki Wi-Fi administration
- Make known suggestions / recommendations for improving service.
- Contribute to local and remote projects as required.
Secondary Functions:
- Project Management
- Ensure PCI compliance and POPIA Compliance
Key skills / Competencies:
- High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture
- High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Sufficient level of numeracy and high level of literacy is required (communication by e-mail)
- Very good communication skills
- Very well organised and able to multi-task
- Very good time management skills – able to prioritise and understand what is urgent.
- High competence in IT Audits
- Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail important
Educational Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.
- Certificate in Cyber IT
- Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers & storage
- Deployment network security control qualification
- A qualification in network environment/anti-virus / threats, etc.
- Project management qualification = advantage
Experience Required:
- At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration),
- Network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365)
Career Path:
Dependent on the growth of the company
Purpose of the job:
- To Ensure Network Stability and Uptime
- To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is pacthed and supported.
- Support wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.
- Provide End User Support
- Monitor IT environment pro-actively.
- Ensure IT Policies and Procedures are up to date and followed.
- Lease and Manage 3rd Party Service Providers
- Manage IT Projects for New Deployments are IT Infrastructure Changes
- To manage the country South African IT
- Work with the wider IT team providing assistance and administration to deliver group initiatives.
- Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.
Accountabilities
- Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date with the Country Standard
- Manage and maintain IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting.
- IT Costs are managed correctly and reported accurately.
- Ensure all Hardware Licensing is up to date and monitored.
- Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register
- Deliver the in country PCI Audit Annually
- 1st line team member management
Main Functions
- Build and configure PC and Laptops
- User set up (delegated)
- System Monitoring
- Add and remove phones into the environment.
- Local hardware and software upgrades
- Manage local suppliers.
- Server updates
- As senior System Administrator:
- Design IT infrastructure and Topologies.
- Configure and build PC’s and laptops.
- System monitoring and management
- Design and implement call flows.
- Analyse new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.
- Manage local and company wide third party suppliers.
- Manage VM Server Platforms
- Operate at a 3rd line level.
- Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.
- Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.
- Keep local device firmware up to date.
- Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.
- Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.
- VMware
- Networking / switching administration (Aruba / watchguard)
- Administering resources residing within Azure
- Overseeing local backups are completed (Azure MABs)
- Meraki Wi-Fi administration
- Make known suggestions / recommendations for improving service.
- Contribute to local and remote projects as required.
Secondary Functions:
- Project Management
- Ensure PCI compliance and POPIA Compliance
Key skills / Competencies:
- High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture
- High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Sufficient level of numeracy and high level of literacy is required (communication by e-mail)
- Very good communication skills
- Very well organised and able to multi-task
- Very good time management skills – able to prioritise and understand what is urgent.
- High competence in IT Audits
- Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail important
Educational Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.
- Certificate in Cyber IT
- Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers & storage
- Deployment network security control qualification
- A qualification in network environment/anti-virus / threats, etc.
- Project management qualification = advantage
Experience Required:
- At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration),
- Network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365)
Career Path:
Dependent on the growth of the company
Desired Skills:
- Ensure IT Compliancy is up to date
- IT Helpdesk System for tracking and reporting
- Hardware Licensing is up to date
- Create and Maintain an IT Assets Register