Java Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Lead the java development team to new heights as a Java Team Lead. Harness your extensive Java expertise to guide and inspire a talented group of developers in delivering high-quality, scalable solutions. Drive innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure adherence to best practices throughout the development lifecycle.

Key Requirements:

10 + years’ work experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field

Manging local team in SA

Must have international experience so can align with international team – must have worked for an international company before.

Must be able work for different cultures.

100% Work from office with some exceptions

Project staffing / demand planning

Provide a knowledge base & support for developers assigned to a specific project (KickOff, OnGoing)

General Team Management (line management duties such as workforce management, controlling etc) incl. recruitment and development of training and onboarding plans.

Programming languages: Java, JavaScript / SAP|Open UI5, Java tools and frameworks, Eclipse, Maven, Spring, SVN (GIT)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

SAP

Eclipse

