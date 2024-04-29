Junior Desktop Support Technician at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

Support & Maintain Organizational Computer Systems

Install, Diagnose, repair, maintain and upgrade organizational hardware & Equipment

On-Site and Remote End User Support on Laptops, Desktops, Servers, Printers etc.

Attending to applicable calls logged via ITSM

Troubleshoot & Resolve Network related issues

Assist with hardware/software upgrades as and when needed

Set up and Support Microsoft Office based applications

SSL VPN Support

Assist in maintaining inventory of hardware and software assets.

Document support activities, including resolutions and troubleshooting steps, in the ticketing system.

Adhere to company policies and procedures related to IT security and compliance.

Desired Skills:

MS Packages

Patience

diplomacy

Analytical

Adaptable

clear communicator

A+

N+

MCDST

HDI

AZ-900

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

To provide support to users to enable them to perform their work optimally (network connectivity, desktop & laptop computers and printers) under guidance from Senior Desktop Support Engineers and Team Leaders ensuring service and functionality meets Service Level Agreements

Learn more/Apply for this position