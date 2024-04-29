Junior Desktop Support Technician at Famous Brands

Apr 29, 2024

  • Support & Maintain Organizational Computer Systems
  • Install, Diagnose, repair, maintain and upgrade organizational hardware & Equipment
  • On-Site and Remote End User Support on Laptops, Desktops, Servers, Printers etc.
  • Attending to applicable calls logged via ITSM
  • Troubleshoot & Resolve Network related issues
  • Assist with hardware/software upgrades as and when needed
  • Set up and Support Microsoft Office based applications
  • SSL VPN Support
  • Assist in maintaining inventory of hardware and software assets.
  • Document support activities, including resolutions and troubleshooting steps, in the ticketing system.
  • Adhere to company policies and procedures related to IT security and compliance.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Packages
  • Patience
  • diplomacy
  • Analytical
  • Adaptable
  • clear communicator
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCDST
  • HDI
  • AZ-900

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

To provide support to users to enable them to perform their work optimally (network connectivity, desktop & laptop computers and printers) under guidance from Senior Desktop Support Engineers and Team Leaders ensuring service and functionality meets Service Level Agreements

