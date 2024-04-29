Junior Desktop Support Technician at Famous Brands

- Support & Maintain Organizational Computer Systems
- Install, Diagnose, repair, maintain and upgrade organizational hardware & Equipment
- On-Site and Remote End User Support on Laptops, Desktops, Servers, Printers etc.
- Attending to applicable calls logged via ITSM
- Troubleshoot & Resolve Network related issues
- Assist with hardware/software upgrades as and when needed
- Set up and Support Microsoft Office based applications
- SSL VPN Support
- Assist in maintaining inventory of hardware and software assets.
- Document support activities, including resolutions and troubleshooting steps, in the ticketing system.
- Adhere to company policies and procedures related to IT security and compliance.
Desired Skills:
- MS Packages
- Patience
- diplomacy
- Analytical
- Adaptable
- clear communicator
- A+
- N+
- MCDST
- HDI
- AZ-900
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
To provide support to users to enable them to perform their work optimally (network connectivity, desktop & laptop computers and printers) under guidance from Senior Desktop Support Engineers and Team Leaders ensuring service and functionality meets Service Level Agreements