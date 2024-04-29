Junior Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Tired of going into the office? Our clients who are giants in the financial space are on the hunt for a Junior Power BI Developer. Work from the comfort of your home and enjoy the benefits of a permanent remote position!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, or related field.

Microsoft Certifications.

A good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial.

1+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions.

Excellent technical skills.

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication skills.

Activities will include:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements.

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications.

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL.

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content.

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views.

Experience with Power BI Premium features.

Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting.

Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities.

Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes.

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support.

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation.

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information.

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests, and feedback.

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Power BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote

