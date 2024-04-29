Junior Software Engineer

An established communication solution company based in Pretoria East is looking for a Junior Software Engineer to join their dynamic, collaborative team. The ideal candidate has some experience with large scale software architectures which includes microservices, and experience with designing databases. Looking for an engineer with a focused and methodical mindset, who has a desire working with bigger systems and backend development. This role is hybrid, with in office perks.

Minimum Requirements:

Engineering degree or computer science degree, or if no degree, then at least 3 years of industry experience.

PHP 8

MySQL/MariaDB

GIT source control

Extra points for experience in: Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience) REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions) Automated testing/TDD Linux (windows and mac developers are welcome, we just run everything on Linux) Amazon Web Services SMS and USSD applications Microservice design and architecture CD/CI pipelines Go Java, C++, Kotlin, Swift Javascript HTML/CSS



Responsibilities:

Work with product developers to design new features

Help to formulate and write specifications

Rapidly design, build, test and iterate features

Design and build new microservices

Research and test new technologies

Testing, optimisation and scalability

Designing databases, planning and coding backend systems

Debugging and refactoring jobs

Take personal responsibility for their work

Contribute opinions and make decisions as a team

Be kind and considerate to opinions and needs of team members

Interact directly with clients for feedback

Ask questions and offer constructive criticism

Have as much fun doing all the above as possible

Salary dependent on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

PHP

Backend development

USSD applications

Queue management

Hybrid

Pretoria

