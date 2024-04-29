Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

An established communication solution company based in Pretoria East is looking for a Junior Software Engineer to join their dynamic, collaborative team. The ideal candidate has some experience with large scale software architectures which includes microservices, and experience with designing databases. Looking for an engineer with a focused and methodical mindset, who has a desire working with bigger systems and backend development. This role is hybrid, with in office perks.
Minimum Requirements:
- Engineering degree or computer science degree, or if no degree, then at least 3 years of industry experience.
- PHP 8
- MySQL/MariaDB
- GIT source control
- Extra points for experience in:
- Elasticsearch (or related no-sql DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)
- Automated testing/TDD
- Linux (windows and mac developers are welcome, we just run everything on Linux)
- Amazon Web Services
- SMS and USSD applications
- Microservice design and architecture
- CD/CI pipelines
- Go
- Java, C++, Kotlin, Swift
- Javascript
- HTML/CSS
Responsibilities:
- Work with product developers to design new features
- Help to formulate and write specifications
- Rapidly design, build, test and iterate features
- Design and build new microservices
- Research and test new technologies
- Testing, optimisation and scalability
- Designing databases, planning and coding backend systems
- Debugging and refactoring jobs
- Take personal responsibility for their work
- Contribute opinions and make decisions as a team
- Be kind and considerate to opinions and needs of team members
- Interact directly with clients for feedback
- Ask questions and offer constructive criticism
- Have as much fun doing all the above as possible
Salary dependent on experience and qualifications.
