MTN SA launches Made4U career portal

At least 7,9-million people, constituting 32,6% of the South African population, remain unemployed. Recognising the pressing need to address this challenge, MTN South Africa has launched its Made4U career portal Skillsbox.

Skillsbox offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including a user-friendly website and mobile platform, designed to empower job seekers throughout their employment journey. From crafting professional CVs and cover letters to mastering interview skills and building personal brands, the portal provides invaluable insights curated by experienced recruiters and trusted institutions.

Drawing from the success of the MTN Made4U Squad Experiences, which featured mentors such as Timothy Maurice, Amanda Dambuza, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Mapalo Makhu, and Lesego Kgosimalao, MTN SA’s Skillsbox will offer expertise and guidance to enrich job seekers’ searches for career opportunities.

“Our Made4U Squad experiences demonstrated the power of personalised support in boosting job seekers’ confidence and skills,” says Tebogo Maenetja, chief human resources officer at MTN SA. “Through the career portal, we will continue to provide this type of knowledge and know-how to equip those battling to find a job with the skills needed to succeed.”

The Skillsbox career portal is available at https://www.mtn.co.za/skillsbox/

“Our Made4U Squad Experiences have shown us the transformative impact of personalised coaching. Now, we’re scaling up our efforts to drive real change by working to reach as many job seekers as possible to assist them with their career aspirations,” Maenetja adds.

“But our commitment extends beyond this campaign. By empowering job seekers with the skills and resources they need to succeed, we aim to make a meaningful impact and catalyse positive change in our society. We implore other corporates to join us in our efforts to combat unemployment and create opportunities for all.”