Network Analyst

Reports to Operational Manager –

IT Employee Experience Lead ZA

Functional Area – IT

Division- IT

YourRole

TheTechnical Support Engineer main role is to ensure proper IT operations so that end users can accomplish business tasks. This includes resolving network issues, configuring operating systems and using remote desktop connections to provide immediate support. Using email and chat applications to give clients quick answers to simple IT issues. For more complex problems that require nuanced instruction, the IT Technical Support Analyst will contact end-users via phone and/or provide clear, written instructions and technical manuals.

A Typical Day

Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and applications

Network and Security administration in conjunction with the designated Service Providers.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks

Talk to staff or clients through a series of actions, either face-to-face or over the phone, to help set up systems or resolve issues. Provide 3rd Line user support and onsite support to Team Members.

Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports.

Follow diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system.

Support the roll-out of new applications.

Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.

Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.

Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate).

Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate teams.

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers.

Ensure all issues are properly logged and Prioritize and manage many open cases at one time.

Rapidly establish a good working relationship with customers.

Asset Management on all IT related devices

In this role, you will be dealing with Internal customers. You should be confident in dealing with all levels of management.

We encourage open communication at all levels and put emphasis in dealing with our customers as well as colleagues with integrity and respect. You will be working in Benoni, South Africa on regular working hours and may be required to travel to other sites.

WhoYou Are:

Someone with distinctive troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Advanced analytical skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to quickly learn new technologies, processes, and procedures.

Have the ability to work as an effective and contributing team member.

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

Work on projects aside to the day-to-day operations

Excellent verbal and written communication skills & client service skills

Professional image with the ability to form good partner relationships across functions.

Different roles & responsibilities may be assigned to this position according to changes in the supported business area.

EDUCATION

BS degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant field

English Fluency both written and verbal

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues

General networking TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS (CompTIA Network+, Fortinet and SD Wan advantageous)

Additional certification in Microsoft (MCSE), O365, Linux, Cisco or similar technologies is a plus.

EXPERIENCE

Proven 5 years work experience as a Technical Network Analyst, Network and Firewall Administration , IT Help Desk Technician or similar role

Keeping you Healthy and Safe

We want you to return home in even better shape than when you started,so we need you to help us do this by making sure you follow a fewsimple steps. We need you to:

Make sure you take reasonable care for your own health and safety, and

Take reasonable care that what you do (or what you don’t do when you should have) doesn’t affect the health and safety of others, and

Follow reasonable instructions that we might give from time-to-time, such as reporting incidents and hazards, and

Follow policies or procedures, so long as it’s reasonable and we’ve told you about it, and

Attend training that helps you to work safely

Desired Skills:

Network monitoring

Networking

Troubleshooting

DNS

Dhcp

Tcp/Ip

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International Manufacturer of Home appliances

