Project Manager IT

Role: Senior Project Manager

Contract: 6-12 months with extension (Long term project)

Industry: Financial Services

Environment: Hybrid ( 2 days on site)

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager for our client in the financial services industry. The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, executing and closing complex projects. The role will involve collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project budgets and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope.

Qualifications / Competencies:

A degree in finance, business, project management or a related field.

Project Management Certification – Prince2 or PMP

8+ Years’ experience in Project Management – with a focus in financial services

Strong understanding of financial products, regulations and industry trends

Familiarity with financial modelling and analysis is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Leadership

Team Management

Financial Analysis

Risk Management

Regulatory Compliance

Budget & Resource Allocation

Quality Assurance

Testing

Communication

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

