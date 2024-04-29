Project Manager IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role: Senior Project Manager
Contract: 6-12 months with extension (Long term project)
Industry: Financial Services
Environment: Hybrid ( 2 days on site)
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager for our client in the financial services industry. The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, executing and closing complex projects. The role will involve collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project budgets and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope.
Qualifications / Competencies:
- A degree in finance, business, project management or a related field.
- Project Management Certification – Prince2 or PMP
- 8+ Years’ experience in Project Management – with a focus in financial services
- Strong understanding of financial products, regulations and industry trends
- Familiarity with financial modelling and analysis is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Leadership
- Team Management
- Financial Analysis
- Risk Management
- Regulatory Compliance
- Budget & Resource Allocation
- Quality Assurance
- Testing
- Communication
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years