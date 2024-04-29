Python & AWS Software Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a Python virtuoso ready to steer your career towards the thrilling realm of automotive technology? Buckle up, because we’ve got an exhilarating opportunity for you to rev up your skills and drive innovation!
Essential Skills:
- Expertise in API and ETL development
- Git development branching strategies and development approaches
- CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions
- Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage
- Terraform and IAC deployments
- PySpark pipeline development
- Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases
- Linux scripting and environment usage
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Qualifications/Experience:
- Relevant IT / Engineering Degree
- 3-5 years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)
- 3-5 years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)
- 3-5 years’ experience in software development
- 3-5 years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)
- AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)
If you fit the above criteria and are interested, please hit that apply
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- SQL