Python & AWS Software Engineer

Are you a Python virtuoso ready to steer your career towards the thrilling realm of automotive technology? Buckle up, because we’ve got an exhilarating opportunity for you to rev up your skills and drive innovation!

Essential Skills:

Expertise in API and ETL development

Git development branching strategies and development approaches

CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions

Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage

Terraform and IAC deployments

PySpark pipeline development

Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases

Linux scripting and environment usage

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT / Engineering Degree

3-5 years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)

3-5 years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)

3-5 years’ experience in software development

3-5 years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)

AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

SQL

