Python Developer

Are you a Python virtuoso ready to steer your career towards the thrilling realm of automotive technology? Buckle up, because we’ve got an exhilarating opportunity for you to rev up your skills and drive innovation!
Essential Skills:
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- Python programming experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
Qualifications/Experience:
- Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree
- 3-5 years’ experience in software development
If this sparks your interest; do not hesitate…hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS