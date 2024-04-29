Python Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a Python virtuoso ready to steer your career towards the thrilling realm of automotive technology? Buckle up, because we’ve got an exhilarating opportunity for you to rev up your skills and drive innovation!

Essential Skills:

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Knowledge of Qlikview

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

Python programming experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

3-5 years’ experience in software development

If this sparks your interest; do not hesitate…hit that apply!

